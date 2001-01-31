Skip to main content
Does Human Capital Matter for Growth in OECD Countries?

Evidence from Pooled Mean-Group Estimates
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/424300244276
Authors
Andrea Bassanini, Stefano Scarpetta
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bassanini, A. and S. Scarpetta (2001), “Does Human Capital Matter for Growth in OECD Countries?: Evidence from Pooled Mean-Group Estimates”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 282, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/424300244276.
