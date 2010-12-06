Skip to main content
Does Fiscal Decentralisation Strengthen Social Capital?

Cross-Country Evidence and the Experiences of Brazil and Indonesia
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km347ntdnxn-en
Luiz de Mello
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de Mello, L. (2010), “Does Fiscal Decentralisation Strengthen Social Capital?: Cross-Country Evidence and the Experiences of Brazil and Indonesia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 825, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km347ntdnxn-en.
