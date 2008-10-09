Skip to main content
Do Tax Structures Affect Aggregate Economic Growth?

Empirical Evidence from a Panel of OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236001777843
Authors
Jens Matthias Arnold
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Arnold, J. (2008), “Do Tax Structures Affect Aggregate Economic Growth?: Empirical Evidence from a Panel of OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 643, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236001777843.
