Do Policies that Reduce Unemployment Raise its Volatility?

Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c9kmlg08v-en
Authors
Alain de Serres, Fabrice Murtin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Serres, A. and F. Murtin (2013), “Do Policies that Reduce Unemployment Raise its Volatility?: Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1020, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c9kmlg08v-en.
