Do House Prices Impact Consumption and Interest Rate?

Evidence from OECD Countries Using an Agnostic Identification Procedure
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d192klphd-en
Authors
Christophe André, Rangan Gupta, Patrick T. Kanda
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

André, C., R. Gupta and P. Kanda (2012), “Do House Prices Impact Consumption and Interest Rate?: Evidence from OECD Countries Using an Agnostic Identification Procedure”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 947, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d192klphd-en.
