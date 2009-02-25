Skip to main content
Do Financial Systems Converge?

New Evidence from Household Financial Assets in Selected OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224175173554
Authors
Giuseppe Bruno, Riccardo De Bonis
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bruno, G. and R. De Bonis (2009), “Do Financial Systems Converge?: New Evidence from Household Financial Assets in Selected OECD Countries”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2009/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224175173554.
