Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Do Environmental Policies Matter for Productivity Growth?

Insights from New Cross-Country Measures of Environmental Policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjncjrcxp-en
Authors
Silvia Albrizio, Enrico Botta, Tomasz Koźluk, Vera Zipperer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Albrizio, S. et al. (2014), “Do Environmental Policies Matter for Productivity Growth?: Insights from New Cross-Country Measures of Environmental Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1176, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjncjrcxp-en.
Go to top