Do environmental policies affect global value chains?

A new perspective on the pollution haven hypothesis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hh7nf3wd-en
Authors
Tomasz Koźluk, Christina Timiliotis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koźluk, T. and C. Timiliotis (2016), “Do environmental policies affect global value chains?: A new perspective on the pollution haven hypothesis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1282, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hh7nf3wd-en.
