Do Corporate Taxes Reduce Productivity and Investment at the Firm Level?

Cross-Country Evidence from the Amadeus Dataset
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236246774048
Authors
Cyrille Schwellnus, Jens Matthias Arnold
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Schwellnus, C. and J. Arnold (2008), “Do Corporate Taxes Reduce Productivity and Investment at the Firm Level?: Cross-Country Evidence from the Amadeus Dataset”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 641, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236246774048.
