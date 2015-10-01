This paper was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in October 2015 on disruptive innovation in the financial sector. It examines selected innovations, with a particular view to enhancing competition authority and policymaker awareness of new and developing competitive alternatives and making available information that may be of use in advocacy efforts.
Disruptive Innovation in the Financial Sector
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
