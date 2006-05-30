This directory provides official information on the mandates, dates of creation and durations of current mandates, composition of member countries and observers, and chairmanship of the OECD Council and its related committees, sub-committees, working groups, expert groups, and ad hoc groups. It includes coverage of the International Energy Agency and the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency and is updated annually. It is, in effect, a guide to country participation in the many activities of the OECD for the year 2006.
Directory of OECD Intergovernmental Bodies 2006
Mandates, Chairs, Membership
Report
Directory of Bodies of the OECD
Abstract
