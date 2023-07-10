Skip to main content
Digitalisation and the labour market: Worker-level evidence from Slovenia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d2bb40db-en
Authors
Antonela Miho, Martin Borowiecki, Jens Høj
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Miho, A., M. Borowiecki and J. Høj (2023), “Digitalisation and the labour market: Worker-level evidence from Slovenia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1767, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d2bb40db-en.
