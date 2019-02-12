Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Digitalisation and productivity: In search of the holy grail – Firm-level empirical evidence from EU countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5080f4b6-en
Authors
Peter Gal, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Theodore Renault, Stéphane Sorbe, Christina Timiliotis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gal, P. et al. (2019), “Digitalisation and productivity: In search of the holy grail – Firm-level empirical evidence from EU countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1533, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5080f4b6-en.
Go to top