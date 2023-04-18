Digital tools to facilitate SPS market access

Countries increasingly use digital technologies within their sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) systems, including SPS electronic certificates (e-certificates). The OECD’s quantitative analysis shows that the use of e-certificates has had positive effects on trade volumes, notably for processed food, vegetable, and animal products. However, significant challenges remain in increasing the uptake of digital technologies in agro-food trade, including the mixed capacities of developing countries in particular to adopt these technologies. The successful expansion of digital tools requires careful planning and long-term investment, as well as the sharing of expertise.