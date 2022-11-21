The enabling role of digital tools during the pandemic: the case of a US wellness SME

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky Ting created a platform to upload online classes as a side project: “Sky Ting TV”. Therefore, and throughout 2020, it was easier for Sky Ting to adapt and shift from an in-person to a fully digitalised business model. With the outbreak of the pandemic and as governments started closing non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the virus, a significant part of the population across OECD countries was not able to work for the regular amount of time. This was particularly the case in the accommodation and food services; arts, entertainment and recreation; and retail services sectors, leading to declines in compensation of employees. In the United States the compensation of employees declined by more than 6% between the first and second quarter of 2020 (OECD, 2020[1]).

Nevertheless, Sky Ting still met two main barriers in the digitalisation of their activities: it struggled to keep the online community close to their staff during the digital yoga courses and it had problems in operating on the platform due to occasional slow connection.