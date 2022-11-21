Teleworking technologies to increase efficiency, weighing up the pros and cons: the case of a Slovak construction SME

Electrik has been confronted by challenges specific to the construction sector long before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. SMEs operating in the construction sector more widely have been under pressure from inflation due to the rising prices of aluminium, copper, and plastic, three materials essential for manufacturing electricity and power infrastructure. Price shocks in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine aggravated this situation by leading to increased volatility in the price of metals globally (OECD, 2022[1]).

Moreover, the current energy crisis poses a challenge for Electrik. High energy prices continue to push up productions costs within the construction sector and disrupts the already post-pandemic fragile supply chains (OECD, 2022[1]; IEA, 2022[2]). These new conditions have put pressure on existing contracts with suppliers as well as customers. SMEs often lack the economic or legal capacities to navigate contract disputes within complex supply chains. This applies specifically to SMEs such as Elektrik that operate in foreign markets. Conflicts along the supply chain are difficult to resolve due to a lack of sophisticated dispute resolution mechanism, time, knowledge and high costs of accessing foreign legal systems (OECD, 2009).