Swedish white label company successfully endures the pandemic and turns their office digital

K-FAB faced the pandemic boosting their digital marketing efforts by contacting already existing customers as well as new contacts via email and by participating in digital fairs in China to explore the market. Although they learned a lot on these events, it did not result in the attraction of new clients. To find new clients, the company redesigned their website and increased their social media activity. Despite these efforts, revenues from customers in New Zealand, Chile, China and southern Europe decreased.

However, in the years 2020 and 2021 K-FAB could grow its business due the customers in Sweden and Scandinavia. Because people followed little other activities during the pandemic, they spend more time renovating their homes and buying new interior design objects. This consumer demand shift towards higher investments for interior design could be observed in many countries (Forbes, 2021[1]). Another reason for the heightened interest in interior design could be the shift to more hybrid working. 66% of businesses were considering redesigning their working spaces to better adapt to hybrid work according to the Microsoft 2021 Work Trend Index (Microsoft, 2021[2]).

Although K-FAB employees still prefer to meet their customers in person, the introduction of digital tools enabled them to meet more customers online, especially because the company is located in the sparsely populated north of Sweden. Moreover, the company could save a sizeable amount of money and GHG emissions by replacing some business trips with online meetings. Following the CEO Helene Romby, the time saved for business trips provides the company with extra working time in office. However, it cannot fully compensate for the reduced number of real-life meetings through which K-FAB gains input and new inspirations.