Korean seafood store digitally upskilled to transform into an online B2C distribution platform

Peter’s Sea Market shifted towards a more hybrid-retail business model. In Korea, the share of SMEs with a website allowing for online ordering has gradually increased over the past years and was at 28,5% in the case of medium enterprises and 30% in that of small enterprises in 2020, above the OECD averages of 25% and 21% respectively for each type of business (OECD, 2021[1]). Since the creation of Peter’s Sea Market, Jongho Lee’s family has run the firm as a seafood wholesaler through a traditional brick-and-mortar store. After Jongho Lee became CEO, this business started its digital transformation journey with the goal of turning into a fully online seafood platform.