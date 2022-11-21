How the hybrid-retail business model has transformed an Irish pharmacy

The greatest barrier to going digital was the lack of digital skills among staff. The majority of Meagher’s Pharmacy Group staff are chemists. Within Ireland, it is challenging for resource constrained small firms to compete with multinationals for talent and Meagher’s Pharmacy Group seeks guidance on how to access digital skills and finance a digital strategy. The need for digital skills is transversal across sectors and a wide variety of jobs. Mastering the use of productivity tools like Microsoft Word, Excel and computer literacy are ranked as some of the most transversal digital competencies across a large variety of job contexts according to OECD calculations (OECD, 2021[2]).