How did cooperating with a European business association allow Tre-e consortium to scale-up their plans to digitise SMEs in the Italian Lift sector?

An example for their collective action on digitalisation is the consortium’s joint training centre opened in 2015. While the five training lifts were initially intended to serve to upskill the staff, the centre rapidly transformed into a research hub for diverse IoT application for the SMEs. A crucial factor for this quick success of joint digitalisation efforts was the support of the two innovative companies Tecnodal and Elettroquadri who delivered the soft- and hardware for the smart lift control panels, thereby becoming “digital enablers” for the less digitalised SMEs.

Tre-e consortium’s model shows that digital innovation in the lift sector not only offers potentials to strengthen SMEs competiveness against multinationals. But also it offers significant values for Europe’s green transition: While the data analysis helps to optimise the lift’s energy use, the life cycle of the lifts can be extended by upgrading old lifts and connecting them to the cloud.