Employee empowerment through digital tools: The case of a German bakery SME

Operational time constraints, lack of communication and fierce economic competition due to the market entry of discounters are major challenges that companies like The Hedgehog Bakery are facing. Digitalisation can help overcoming those challenges by making daily processes more efficient. However, following managing director Holste the change of traditional processes into digital ones requires sizeable efforts that do not directly pay off but involve a longer learning process.

A major challenge consists in the human factor and power of habits. For example, in pre-digital times important messages arrived at bakery branches via fax accompanied by a ring sounds. After the bakery changed its communication structure to a digital communication platform, some of these messages were overlooked by the employees due to certain features of the application such as the need to click on chat threads. The example shows how the introduction of digital tools can become an additional burden to the employees that have to adapt to changing requirements. The need to acquire additional digital skills to keep up with the transformation of work processes is particularly strong for SMEs. Data across OECD countries shows that, compared to larger companies SMEs lag behind in offering ICT training to non-IT experts, while the digital gap between SMEs and larger firms widens over time (OECD, 2021[1]; OECD, Forthcoming[2]). In 2020 on average only 15% of small companies and 34% of medium-sized companies delivered ICT trainings to their employees. On the contrary, 61% of larger firms provided such trainings (OECD, 2021[1]; OECD, 2021[3]).