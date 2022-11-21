Digital upskilling with higher education institutions and online learning: the case of a Greek fashion retail SME

Due to these missing elements, the founder complemented her university training with her personal online research to better understand the topic and develop her skillset at her own pace. Today, Tikto Athens uses several types of communication and marketing software to send out newsletters to their customer base and to manage their online e-commerce store. Specifically, the customer engagement with newsletters helped the company to increase online sales by 30% during the pandemic.

On top of that, the founder of Tikto Athens keeps following her journey of digital learning. Currently, she is completing an industry wide recognized diploma in digital and social media marketing from the private online learning platform “Know Crunch”. According to the founder, the advantage of this diploma lies not only in the offer of informative and efficient resources but also in its strong cooperation with the private sector ecosystem.