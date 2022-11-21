Canadian landscaping retail SME increases sales by over 40% by selling online

In 2018 the company started to improve their sales funnels, by adopting an email marketing and sales platform which includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM) features, and which allowed them to track and improve each step in the selling process. Following their time investment in the digitalisation of the lead generation, the company observed an increase in sales revenue of over 40% by 2020. The trend of growing revenues due to an increase in e-commerce activities such as online sales is observable throughout OECD countries. According to data from an OECD survey on e-commerce, from 72% of companies that already sold online before the pandemic, such as The Rusty Shovel, 44% experienced a significant increase in online sales (OECD, Forthcoming[1]).

Besides the increase in online sales, the digitalisation of data management activities represented substantial efficiency gains for the company, enabling them to free up their staff from tedious, repetitive, manual tasks. The automation of activities like scheduling, payments and reminders allowed staff to focus on more important and valuable activities.