Assessing the relevance of digital tools to address scaleup challenges and external economic pressures: The case of a Chilean law firm

To address these challenges, W&D abogados has endeavoured to take on these higher costs as a company by trying to maintain and increase sales, with positive results so far.

The implementation of digital technologies in their daily business operation have increased the firm’s efficiency. Teleworking is advantageous as it allows the firm to save office space and reduce overheads such as rental cost of office space. Teleworking is perceived as a viable alternative in the case of emergencies or when needing to operate remotely, as was the case during the pandemic. However, these tools are complementary to face-to-face work, as working in-person allows for more efficient teamwork, coordination and real-time project management tracking.

Digital tools could be better implemented to manage day-to-day administration more efficiently (supplies, payment of bills, staff, etc.) and allow partners to focus on more productive tasks.

Although W&D Abogados considered making use of digital advertising to attract new customers, the firms found that as legal services rely on trust and reputation, digital advertising could negatively impact the firm’s profile.