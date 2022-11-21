Architectural SME uses digital tools to overcome challenges related to rural location

The adoption of digital technologies has been instrumental into the firm operating completely remote, and overcoming barriers related to its rural location. The use of building information modelling (BIM) software and a 3D model approach, as well as social media, cloud storage and video conferencing have been key to overcome the challenges related to the firm’s rural location. The Building Workshop now works on projects and services clients based in different areas across the United Kingdom, widening its potential customer base and allowing the firm to grow. Following the successful adoption of digital technologies, Building Workshop now operates completely remote. This proved business saving when the firm had to abide to social distancing measures during Covid-19.

In order to strengthen her digital skills, Ms Scrimgeour, co-founder of the Building Workshop, completed an Online Business Program at an Ivy League University in the United States, which has had a transformational effect on her reskilling, enabling her to learn about the capabilities of a firm that operates digitally. The course focussed on the soft skills needed to make such changes to one’s business, such as design thinking, as well as learning up to date business skills. As a result of the skills and knowledge learnt during the course, the Building Workshop has had their systems and processes redesigned. Ms Scrimegeour mapped out the architectural systems and redesigned them to ensure they operated digitally. There has been a digital transformation of the management of organisational workflow, accounting and financial management and storytelling of the firm. These have enabled, for instance, to effectively gain planning consent for difficult projects. Since completing the course, Ms Scrimegeour has seen an increase in turnover of 50%, with a larger number of projects of higher value being accepted. Ms Scrimegeour believes the firm is more effective, there are less mistakes and they are receiving more recognition for their work.