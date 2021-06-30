Violence against women is preventable: Global “What Works” programme increases learning

In 2021, the United Kingdom will launch the successor programme “What Works to Prevent Violence: Impact at Scale” to systematically scale-up proven approaches and generate evidence to improve the global response to preventing VAWG. Key lessons will be applied from the first phase, including:

The uptake and use of the evidence must be embedded into research programmes from the outset rather than after research has been done. Use of political economy analysis and local knowledge, including partnerships with partner country research institutions and local women’s rights organisations, are important to optimise uptake in local contexts.

Adequate allocation of resources (staff and funds) and realistic timeframes for capacity building. Programmes should invest in identifying needs and developing the skills of local researchers working on complex studies such as randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and to support implementing partners in understanding the research results as they are generated.

Learning from what did not work as well as what did work. As this can be challenging it is important to support organisations in communicating mixed findings and managing sensitivities around interventions that did not show evidence of violence reduction.