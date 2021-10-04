Using SDGs to support a country-focused results approach

The corporate level of New Zealand’s performance system has been simplified to focus on the contribution of development co-operation to the ministry’s integrated Strategic Framework. There is a strong focus on accountability at this level. The number of indicators was significantly reduced, from 27 indicators to 6 at Level 1 (development results), and from 21 to 13 at Level 2 (development co‑operation results). For example, instead of aligning to individual SDG indicators, the ministry uses the Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s SDG Index to report annually on the number of partner countries with improving trends for more than 50% of goals.

At the country programme level, the focus is on learning and mutual accountability. Each four-year plan now includes a theory of change, with 3-4 long-term outcomes aligned to key indicators, many of which are SDG indicators, prioritised by that country. Partners are consulted, and the plans will be shared on the ministry website by the end of 2021 and refreshed on an annual basis.

The ministry also produces Statistical Snapshots for each partner country. These are based on a broad range of relevant indicators, including many SDG indicators, and are aligned to the ministry’s thematic priorities. The snapshots are used to assist with planning and monitoring country progress towards shared development goals. Importantly, the ministry does not develop separate country-level results frameworks.

Internal governance groups have responsibility for monitoring progress towards achievement of the four-year plans. Annual reflection reports and governance group discussions provide the opportunity for evidence-based learning and programme-level decision making. The ministry reports back on four-year plan progress to partner governments via annual high-level consultations. This provides an opportunity to discuss what has been achieved in partnership, and to test whether four-year plans remain fit for purpose.