Triangular co-operation in German development co-operation

Germany has become one of the largest partners of triangular co-operation worldwide and regularly captures and communicates the results of its projects, which include:

Increased resources for development: co-funding requirements help to achieve this, at the same time as strengthening ownership and buy-in from all partners. The fund in Latin America regularly receives more applications than it can fund; by 2022 it had agreed more than 100 projects. In 2021 Germany set up a fund for Asia and agreed to step up triangular activities in the Middle East and North Africa with the Islamic Development Bank in 2022.

Solutions which are adapted to different contexts and better reflect socio-cultural norms through the role of the pivotal partner. For example, in a joint project by Indonesia and Germany to strengthen women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan, the cultural proximity between Afghan women’s group and their Indonesian peers contributed to the success of the project.

Strengthened development co-operation structures. Partnership with Indonesia-AID and the AMEXCID in Mexico led to the creation of the Guidelines for Multi-Stakeholder-Partnerships in Indonesia.

Cost savings and new business relations for the private sector. For example, triangular co-operation on energy efficiency between El Salvador, Mexico and Germany allowed enterprises in El Salvador to achieve cost savings they themselves estimated at about USD 5 million.

New ways to respond to crises, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Jordan, a joint triangular co-operation project with the Islamic Development Bank, supports local mask production by transferring technology from Singapore, training staff and certifying products.

Finding new solutions to complex problems: bringing together partners who usually don’t work with each other can be a powerful way of working that encourages innovation.