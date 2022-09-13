Transparency on spending and results: The Dutch online portal for development co-operation activities

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) embraced a Results-Based Management (RBM) approach for its Official Development Assistance (ODA) activities in 2016. This new approach forms the basis for an annual online report to Parliament about ODA results. In parallel, the Dutch MFA worked on three other objectives related to the publication of its results and building public trust in development co-operation: a greater accountability and transparency, the extended use of the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) reporting standard, and an online landing page to communicate about its ODA policy and results. All this culminated in the launching of a new development co-operation portal in 2021 with comprehensive data about the MFA’s development co-operation activity, spending and results.