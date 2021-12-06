The United Kingdom’s holistic approach to digital development

DfID’s 2018-2020 Strategy “Doing Development in a Digital World" focused on better use of digital technologies to amplify programme impact and enhance value for money in sectors such as education, financial inclusion, health and agriculture. It advocated for the adoption of the International Digital Principles and highlighted the importance of the “leave no-one behind” agenda. It also covered the internal digital transformation of DfID.
DfID created a dedicated policy and programming team covering “digital, emerging technologies and innovation for development”. The team organically evolved from a cabinet-style advisory function to a unit housing most of the digital, technology and innovation expertise. Its digital sub-team focused on raising awareness of digital development, conducting diagnostics and research, consulting internally and externally, and elaborating on emerging evidence of digital development interventions.
The implementation of the strategy generated insights, built awareness and capacity in the organisation, and highlighted the need for a more integrated, holistic approach. In September 2020, the DfID and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Since then, the FCDO has worked to incorporate lessons learnt from the implementation of the first digital development strategy into its new policy framework. The refreshed digital development policy framework takes a more cross-cutting view of digital as a key enabler of development, and has identified four strategic objectives:
Digital inclusion: promoting inclusive and affordable connectivity, basic digital literacy and skills, and locally-relevant digital content or services for underserved communities – with an emphasis on gender, disability, remote location and other exclusion factors.
Digital transformation: supporting the broad processes of digital transformation of government, the economy and society in partner countries.
Digital responsibility: ensuring that engaging with digital technologies is safe and secure for populations in partner countries, and that capacity is built to manage the risks and challenges, threats and harms that cyber space can present.
Digital sustainability: reducing the environmental costs of digital technologies and infrastructure, while leveraging digital approaches to strengthen local capacity for climate change resilience and adaptation.