The United Kingdom’s holistic approach to digital development

DfID’s 2018-2020 Strategy “Doing Development in a Digital World" focused on better use of digital technologies to amplify programme impact and enhance value for money in sectors such as education, financial inclusion, health and agriculture. It advocated for the adoption of the International Digital Principles and highlighted the importance of the “leave no-one behind” agenda. It also covered the internal digital transformation of DfID.

DfID created a dedicated policy and programming team covering “digital, emerging technologies and innovation for development”. The team organically evolved from a cabinet-style advisory function to a unit housing most of the digital, technology and innovation expertise. Its digital sub-team focused on raising awareness of digital development, conducting diagnostics and research, consulting internally and externally, and elaborating on emerging evidence of digital development interventions.

The implementation of the strategy generated insights, built awareness and capacity in the organisation, and highlighted the need for a more integrated, holistic approach. In September 2020, the DfID and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Since then, the FCDO has worked to incorporate lessons learnt from the implementation of the first digital development strategy into its new policy framework. The refreshed digital development policy framework takes a more cross-cutting view of digital as a key enabler of development, and has identified four strategic objectives: