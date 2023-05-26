The Netherlands’ streamlined development co operation portfolio for greater impact

The initiative has succeeded in substantially reducing the number of activities. At headquarters, the number of activities decreased from 600 to 400 from the beginning of 2019 to 2023, exceeding the initially set target of 25%. Project size and duration has increased, although dispersion remains a concern with limited amounts being spent by each programme in a given country. The share of funding allocated to priority countries has not yet increased.

Development co‑operation capacity has been strengthened. The MFA has recognised development co‑operation as a specific career track. Recruitments at junior and senior level have reinforced the ministry’s development expertise. Staff have appreciated changes, in particular the improved availability of permanent contracts. Although new staff survey data is not yet available, preliminary feedback indicates appreciation for efforts to reduce project management workload.

Learning is increasingly integrated into portfolio management. Thematic theories of change and new country strategies have identified learning needs.