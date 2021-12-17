The Netherlands’ inclusive and human rights-based approach to supporting civil society in the digital age

The Netherlands takes a dual approach to enhancing civic space and strengthening civil society, through its development co-operation policies and programmes, and its diplomatic efforts.
In 2021, the Netherlands started the 5-year implementation of the policy framework Strengthening Civil Society, consisting of 42 strategic partnerships with civil society organisations to lobby and advocate for inclusive development. Civil society partners are supported through learning sessions and guidelines on adapting and responding to the changing digital landscape and anticipating the opportunities and risks of technology. Three priorities are stressed:
Digital safety: Civil society actors need to be able to operate safely online. This includes strengthening the digital resilience of civil society, employing strategies to recognise and respond to digital threats, creating support networks and ensuring that there is zero risk involved for all parties in the collection of personal data.
Digital inclusion: When applying digital solutions for lobbying and advocacy goals, local civil society and individuals should participate in the design of the technology to ensure digital tools are accessible, safe and suit the needs of the users.
Human rights online: Civil society actors have a critical role to play in ensuring an inclusive and human rights-based approach in the development and use of technology, online platforms and policy, and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms online and offline.
These initiatives are complemented by diplomatic efforts. For example, as co-chair of the Development Assistance Committee’s (DAC) Community of Practice on Civil Society, the Netherlands played a key role in driving forward the drafting and supporting the adoption of the DAC Recommendation on Enabling Civil Society. This is the first international standard focusing on the actions of providers to advance policies and practices directed at civil society actors. It covers issues pertaining to digitalisation, for example, supporting greater and more inclusive civil society participation in public policy through the use of digital technologies; as well as exploring and addressing challenges, risks, and systemic inequalities associated with digital technologies that restrict civil society actors. The Netherlands continues to support the implementation and monitoring of the recommendation, including its provisions related to digitalisation.