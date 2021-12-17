The Netherlands’ inclusive and human rights-based approach to supporting civil society in the digital age

Digital technology has transformed civic space and democracy, offering the potential to accelerate efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals and to empower individuals and groups. It provides virtual spaces for individuals and civil society to access information, connect, mobilise around socio-political themes and engage in decision making.

Civil society has proven flexible and agile in adapting to a fast-changing digital world. Activism and advocacy have moved primarily online due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, as innovation and technology accelerate, civil society is faced with challenges to keep up with its societal impacts and misuse. In the context of COVID-19 this has been further exacerbated where adverse practices have increased, including through the use of facial recognition technology used to track human rights defenders or identify protesters; the fast spread of disinformation fuelling polarisation; censorship curtailing freedoms of expression online and a growing digital divide affecting particularly women and girls, the elderly and those living in rural areas where access to digital technologies and online spaces is limited. These digital threats restrict the space for civil society and individuals to safely operate and exercise their rights online.

The Netherlands view inclusive and open civic space online as vital to maximising civil society’s contributions to the 2030 Agenda and its pledge to leave no one behind, and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.