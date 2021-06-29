The commitment to leaving no one behind: Guidance, training and integration

Data for analysis and monitoring remains an important challenge. At a country level, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation recommends allocating resources to increase the availability of disaggregated data. It has also co-financed a study with the German development agency GIZ on poverty indicators, as these are vital to the leave no one behind principle.

It is important to be both ambitious and patient in achieving results. Switzerland recognises the level of disaggregation in results monitoring is ambitious and aspirational and that there are challenges ahead. Investing in capacity building and learning are critical for the implementation of leaving no one behind in practice.

Qualitative assessments are excellent tools to inform future programming. These can capture the knowledge and views of beneficiaries, help understand the complex and less visible realities of excluded persons, and track transformative change. Switzerland therefore promotes participatory assessments.