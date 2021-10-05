Strategic social purchasing

In order to reduce the existing gaps in human capital in fragile and conflict-affected settings, Cordaid is expanding strategic purchasing through Performance Based Financing (PBF), which aligns purchased services with indicators of human capital development, e.g. child survival, school enrolment, quality of learning, healthy growth and adult survival. This is done by paying primarily for services known to be the best predictors of future health, well-being and development, such as child immunisation, monitoring of nutritional status and school enrolment of the most vulnerable children, girls in particular.

Cordaid first implemented PBF in 2002 in a public health project in Rwanda. It expanded the scope of PBF to primary and secondary education, directly linking payments to health facilities and schools to their quarterly performance.

PBF allows for an evidence-based allocation of scarce resources. It contributes to the generation of continuous, verified health and education data from service providers, from the most local level upwards. Subsequently, the data will feed into a more reliable measurement of the composite indicators of the Human Capital Index at the national level. By consistently involving communities and local governance, and by giving them a central role both in the supervision of service providers and in the verification of the quality of services, these human capital investments will also make public systems more equitable and inclusive.