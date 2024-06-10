Slovenia uses implementing institutions to build niche expertise and scale up financing

Two of the implementing institutions have mobilised significant external funding and are EU pillar assessed, which allows them to increase their impact. ITF’s funding is mainly external (50% from the United States, 25% from the EU and 12% from Slovenia). The CEF receives 58% of its funding from the Slovenian government and public bodies and external funding from the EU, the International Monetary Fund, the Ministry of Finance of the Netherlands, the Ministry of Finance of Slovakia and the German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. Both the ITF and CEF, as EU pillar assessed implementing organisations, also implement development co-operation programmes on behalf of the EU. As such, both institutions have been able to expand the scale of their activities in terms of number of beneficiaries and/or countries. The CMSR has started the preparation of its EU pillar assessment process in 2024. The CEP is currently engaged in discussions with the European Commission on a possible pillar assessment process.