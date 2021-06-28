Promoting the protection of cultural heritage in conflict-affected areas

By placing the issue on the international agenda, Italy in conjunction with other states has secured commitments and international support in key fora. At Expo 2015, Italy facilitated a joint declaration of ministers of culture and representatives of 83 countries condemning the use of violence against cultural heritage. Italy co-drafted, along with France, the first Security Council resolution dedicated to this issue. It was also the sponsor of a UNESCO resolution on a cultural component in peacekeeping missions. These efforts are bearing fruit: the first report to the Security Council (2017) illustrates that many states have launched initiatives to protect cultural heritage in conflict situations.

Through ICCROM, Italy has promoted an integrated and multi-hazard risk management approach to heritage. This has also led to a greater understanding of the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on cultural heritage. Guidance is available in five languages, together with videos on protecting heritage from COVID-19 outbreaks and secondary hazards, and on how to support heritage-based livelihoods during the pandemic.