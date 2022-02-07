Portugal promotes triangular co-operation through advocacy and partnerships

A larger co-operation portfolio could bolster international advocacy efforts that can draw more on practical experience and partnership networks. Portugal has opportunities to expand its portfolio in line with its ambition: growing ties between Portuguese and partner institutions, notably through CPLP and CIB, could help generate new project ideas. Brazil, who is very active in triangular co-operation, is interested in deepening its partnership with Portugal. Determining a strategic focus and goals for triangular co-operation could help guide Portugal’s efforts, and in turn, insights from a larger project portfolio could feed into this.

Triangular co-operation can expand the geographic scope of co-operation partnerships despite resource constraints. Portugal has a foreign policy interest in collaborating more with partners in Latin America and the Mediterranean. Rather than establishing co-operation programmes in these countries, triangular co-operation is allowing Portugal to strengthen its bilateral ties while mutualising resources for the benefit of its African partner countries.