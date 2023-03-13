Partnering for Impact: How New Zealand co-designed new civil society funding mechanisms

Implementing the recommendations of evaluations can substantially reshape a programme, given the political will. The results of an independent evaluation informed MFAT’s approach to designing a process with civil society partners.

A consultative, open and iterative design approach results in a better programme. New Zealand’s CSO partners were able to bring local voices into the co-design process. An iterative process of participatory design and redesign saw learning from one round feed back into more streamlined processes in later rounds. While partners felt initial due diligence processes were heavy, subsequent processes were seen as more straightforward.

Trust takes time and resources to build, but upfront investment pays substantial dividends. Processes of exchange and dialogue with CSOs require the right human resources within MFAT. Attention to transparency in funding decisions and lessening the burden of initial applications can strengthen CSO support further. Framework agreements with CSOs take time to set up, are difficult to negotiate and often need refining.

A variety of models exist to support local partners. There is a spectrum of local support that can be enabled – even through framework agreements – as long as the incentives are set in the right way and there is shared understanding.