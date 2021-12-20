Norway’s strategic process to capitalise on the potential of new technology

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs set up a small project team consisting of 2‑4 people exclusively dedicated to working on digital transformation and development policy.

Following consultation with academia and private and public sector actors, a set of eleven guidelines targeting Norway’s own administration were developed and included in the Digital strategy for Norwegian development policy (2018). These guidelines are designed to help integrate established best practices into all programmes. The strategy also outlines how to make digitalisation a part of Norway’s thematic priorities, where a broader, more elaborate and politically inclusive approach is needed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented the “Digital transformation and development policy” white paper to parliament, which defined the greatest barriers to digitalisation (i.e. access, regulation, digital competence and inclusion of marginalised groups), along with opportunities and risks in certain focus areas. The ministry would be accountable for a total of 72 measurable goals and action points outlined in the paper.

Each of the steps in the policy-making process was accompanied by communications activities to inform internal and external stakeholders of progress, to ensure buy-in across the ministry and raise awareness and understanding of the role of digitalisation in Norway’s development co-operation.