Mobilising public institutions to support partner country reforms through EU Twinning and TAIEX

A well-established mechanism. The EU’s Twinning and TAIEX initiatives are well-established tools for supporting public sector reforms. Having been the largest beneficiary of Twinning and TAIEX activities in Europe in preparing for EU membership, Poland is now well-placed to share its experience with other countries.

Building awareness on the value of participating in and maintaining an effective network of practitioners. Generating awareness at the political level, including among heads of public administration units, of the role Twinning and TAIEX can play in building political and economic stability in Poland’s region can be challenging. A central contact point in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs helps to co‑ordinate and promote the involvement of officials. Training and activities aimed at promoting participation in projects also contribute to maintaining the interest of the Polish administration.

Streamlining administrative practices. The contact point in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has developed standardised guidelines, explanatory notes and road maps to facilitate the participation of Polish institutions in the programmes. This includes supporting individual experts to set up tax and social security records when working for longer periods in partner countries.

Collaborating with other EU countries. Prioritising consortia Twinning projects facilitates two‑way learning for Polish experts and ensures the necessary complementary skills in each project.