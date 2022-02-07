Mobilising expertise across the Portuguese government to respond to COVID-19

The Action Plan is broadly owned by all stakeholders. By using cross-government mechanisms such as the CIC, Portugal was able to co-ordinate the various response efforts and draw effectively on stakeholders in government as well as Portuguese society.

Portuguese assistance was able to meet a wide range of needs. Partner country requests ranged from equipment and medical supplies, to teams of intensive care doctors and staff, and training for local staff and authorities. The collaborative approach enabled Portugal to draw on the breadth of expertise available to respond to these requests. Over 30 training actions had been carried out as of December 2021 (24 in online mode and 6 in person).

Response efforts were appropriate to partner countries. For example, when the pandemic reached Angola, Portugal’s National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM), which has long-standing co-operation with and deep understanding of the country and its institutions, was able to deliver an effective and appropriate response.