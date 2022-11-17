Learning from evaluations to improve project quality: JICA’s Annual Evaluation Report

Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to encourage a culture of learning within its programmes. The evaluation system is one tool that supports accountability and learning across the agency. However, time constraints make it difficult to look for and extract lessons learnt from past projects when planning a project. JICA Annual Evaluation Reports strategically analyse the results and lessons from all evaluations completed during the fiscal year. In articulating how lessons learnt from evaluations led to changes that improved the quality of similar programmes, it contributes to the objective of building a culture of learning and adaptation across the agency.