Knowledge sharing on user-centred digital citizen services: the experience of Colombia and the United Kingdom

Colombia’s MinTIC, in partnership with the United Kingdom’s GDS, has strengthened technical solutions to improve service delivery and information provision on the 8 000 web pages of Colombia’s digital citizen portal. The programme involved a review stage followed by technical implementation.
The review phase included a technical review of gov.co, focused on safeguards for a robust and secure portal hosting all public services, and a technical desktop review of the website, leading to a set of recommendations for creating a “secure-by-default” site. These reviews enabled Colombia’s Digital Citizen Services (DCS) team to redesign and reshape its internal and external delivery methodologies and processes to support further development of the digital citizen portal.
For the implementation phase, the DCS team worked with the United Kingdom’s GDS on:
Developing an approach to service design. The DCS team held collaborative work sessions with stakeholders to share knowledge and lessons learnt on the development of digital government services from the experience of the United Kingdom’s GDS team.
Adopting new work methodologies and learning new skills. The DCS team were trained in agile methodologies and efficient use of project resources. The partnership with the United Kingdom helped the DCS team to acquire new knowledge and skills. In addition, MinTIC hired user-centred design experts to reinforce the ministry’s internal capacity.
Using international models as inspiration. In 2020, DCS adapted and launched the Estonian X-ROAD platform.