Knowledge sharing on user-centred digital citizen services: the experience of Colombia and the United Kingdom

Colombia’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MinTIC) identified the absence of a standardised technological solution to facilitate the relationship and interactions between public institutions and citizens. Public service information was spread over more than 8 000 different web pages of various public institutions, all hosted on the gov.co website. This resulted in a fragmented and complex user experience, impeding citizen access to government information and services. Even though user experience is an important element of Colombia’s digital transformation strategy, MinTIC’s expertise in this area was limited.

Colombia partnered with the United Kingdom’s Government Digital Services (GDS) team to review and improve its digital citizen portal. The partnership began in October 2019, with a request via the British Embassy to help MinTIC develop and strengthen its digital foundations. The partnership has five main aims: exchange information and share experiences on creating accessible, user-focused services; help prioritise open standards for government information and software; identify opportunities for collaboration with the IT industry; develop digital skills and capabilities in government, and provide better digital public services.