Ireland’s innovative funding empowers civil society partners

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have a crucial role in advancing sustainable development. When development co-operation provides flexible and long-term funding, this lowers CSOs’ transaction costs and allows them to concentrate on long-term approaches that better respond to their partner countries’ priorities. It also strengthens a strong, pluralistic civil society at home and in partner countries. However, development co-operation providers seek assurance that CSO activities are aligned to some degree with providers’ policy priorities. They also need to manage fears of higher financial risks when funding is not clearly earmarked for specific themes, and to demonstrate that their official development assistance (ODA) investments have a tangible and visible impact in the short term. Striking a balance in addressing these challenges is in line with the DAC Recommendation on Enabling Civil Society in Development Co-operation and Humanitarian assistance to which Ireland adheres.