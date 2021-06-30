Improving co-operation through a regular stakeholder satisfaction survey

To learn and adapt, development co-operation partners need to understand both their strengths and areas where they can improve. Internal sources such as management, staff and monitoring systems provide important insights, but should be complemented with external sources to ensure findings are robust. Policy dialogue, independent evaluations and peer reviews are all valuable tools, but not necessarily suited for more regular monitoring of external views of a provider’s development co-operation. The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) therefore pays particular attention to regularly seeking feedback from partners, stakeholders and end users, or, in KOICA’s terminology, its “customers”.