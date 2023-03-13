Iceland’s strategic partnerships strengthen civil society capacity

Civil society organisations (CSOs) play a key role in achieving sustainable development. Iceland’s development co-operation policy 2019-2023 aims to support CSOs in “promoting an independent, powerful and diverse civil society that fights poverty in all its forms in developing countries”. Iceland’s CSOs are an important partner for delivering the country’s development co-operation and humanitarian assistance, and they actively involve local organisations in partner countries. However, due to the relatively small size of Icelandic CSOs, capacity building is needed to help them strengthen their internal controls and address certain risks related to managing official development assistance (ODA).

A 2021 evaluation of Iceland’s CSOs strategy and the OECD-DAC 2017 peer review of Iceland’s development co-operation both recommended establishing framework agreements in order to strengthen the partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and CSOs. Iceland’s 2022 CSO co-operation strategy reflects this and underlines the importance of good and transparent partnerships with capable and active CSOs, clear and accessible rules on grants and procedures, and focuses on accountability and monitoring.