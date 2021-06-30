Holistic and adaptive country strategies

The Development Assistance Committee (DAC) 2016 peer review of Denmark and several subsequent evaluations noted that Denmark was supporting its priority countries through a range of channels and instruments without managing to achieve synergy and coherence between all the parts.

In particular, Denmark’s published country policies and programme documents did not communicate the full picture of Denmark’s engagement in any country and were not able to adjust to rapidly changing contexts. Senior management felt that it was important to address these shortcomings while protecting their strengths. Strengths included being based on consultation and analysis and providing concrete information on Denmark’s strategic objectives, resources and bilateral engagements over a five-year period.