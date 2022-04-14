Germany steps up development co-operation in response to COVID-19

Germany took a stepped approach to these challenges.

Before making the case to the federal parliament for additional ODA in 2020, the German Government first mobilised its existing capacity. It did so by:

Tracking needs thematically, instead of by region/country : Through its embassies, multilateral and civil society partners, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) kept track of needs in its partner countries across seven priority areas: the health sector; secondary impacts including food security, social protection, fragility, securing jobs in global supply chains; ensuring liquidity in partner countries; and co-operation with the UN, World Bank and other partners.

Reallocating funds within development co-operation programmes: BMZ restructured programmes to provide more emergency relief and services for displaced people and to strengthen crisis management, reallocating approximately EUR 1.63 billion of the 2020 ODA budget by April to address the health and economic impacts of the crisis in developing countries.

Having reallocated existing funding, Germany also mobilised humanitarian funding. Over the course of 2020, the Federal Foreign Office provided an additional EUR 450 million for humanitarian assistance.

Finally, BMZ then requested supplementary budgets. To help address the medium-term impact of the pandemic, BMZ proposed increases in the development co-operation budget for 2020 and 2021 in the total amount of approximately EUR 3.1 billion, as part of Germany’s fiscal stimulus package.