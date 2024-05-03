France's Minka Fund, an instrument for peace and resilience

AFD Group has made sustaining peace a key priority in its strategy, encompassing climate and social cohesion. In line with this commitment, the Minka Instrument for Peace and Resilience, was launched in 2017 to tackle factors and consequences of protracted crises while addressing the needs of conflict affected populations.

Managed by AFD, this instrument provides medium to long-term financial support to projects in four crisis areas: the Sahel, the Lake Chad region, the Central African Republic and the Middle East.

Minka contributes to addressing factors and consequences of conflicts in order to consolidate peace before, during and after crises, by adopting a humanitarian-development-peace (HNP) nexus approach, which calls for greater cooperation between humanitarian, development and peace actors. The instrument seeks to increase project efficiency through flexible procedures and project management processes for a swift response to crises.

This approach has allowed AFD to continue operating while facing challenges such as political instability, deteriorating security situations, natural disaster and climate change. To address these multidimensional crises, AFD has made the financing of projects strengthening the resilience of vulnerable populations (marginalised groups, women, youth, forcibly displaced persons and host communities) a priority for 2024.