Enabling co-ordinated climate action through the Climate Envelope

The Climate Envelope is a budget line in the Danish official development assistance (ODA) budget, reflected in the Finance Act. The Climate Envelope plays a central role in Danish climate funding.

Only basic priorities for the Climate Envelope were adopted in 2008-9. However, an evaluation of Denmark’s climate funding to developing countries undertaken in 2015 led to more detailed Guiding Principles – including a theory of change and a monitoring framework – being adopted in 2016.

In 2012, the Climate Envelope was split into two frames. The Poverty Frame encompasses climate change finance for low-income countries and is initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). The Global Frame for emerging economies is initiated by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities (MCEU). The MCEU focuses on mitigation activities, whereas the MFA mainly covers adaptation activities. Each ministry proposes and prepares activities for their frame of the Climate Envelope.

The MFA and MCEU co-ordinate activities and meet regularly to discuss progress in implementing current interventions and the programming of future activities. Informal interactions between the two ministries are almost daily in relation to specific activities. Even though the MFA is financially responsible for all ODA, both the MFA and MCEU need to agree on the composition of the whole Climate Envelope for it to be approved.